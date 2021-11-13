TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Lowered to C$157.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TMXXF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

