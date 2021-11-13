Tokamak Network (TON) Hits Market Cap of $23.25 Million

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Tokamak Network coin can now be purchased for $8.52 or 0.00013355 BTC on major exchanges. Tokamak Network has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and $9.40 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokamak Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00225164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00090044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokamak Network Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Tokamak Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokamak Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokamak Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokamak Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokamak Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.