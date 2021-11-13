Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPZ. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.96.

Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.42 and a 52-week high of C$19.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.95.

