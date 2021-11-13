Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 75.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

