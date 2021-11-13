TouchCon Trading Up 21.5% This Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $64,893.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00408946 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $677.95 or 0.01046228 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

