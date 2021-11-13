TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRDY. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE NRDY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 545,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

