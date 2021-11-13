Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gordon Haskett

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $224.83. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

