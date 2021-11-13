Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Truist from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of TTD opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

