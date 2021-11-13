Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Truist from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.87.
Shares of TTD opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
