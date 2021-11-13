Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TTD. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.87.

Shares of TTD opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.88, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

