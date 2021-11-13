Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,739 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,617% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 call options.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 30,170 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period.

JAMF opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho upped their price target on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

