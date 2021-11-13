Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enbridge Call Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 45,225 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the average daily volume of 3,768 call options.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,123,000 after buying an additional 1,459,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

