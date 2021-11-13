Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 412,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,505. Traeger has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.