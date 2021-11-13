Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLAF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 2,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

