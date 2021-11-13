Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Announces Earnings Results

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of TIG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,301. The company has a market capitalization of $431.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trean Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Trean Insurance Group worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

