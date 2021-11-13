Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 62775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$150.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.49.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.