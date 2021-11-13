Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $108.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

TREX opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

