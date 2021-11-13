Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.75 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$18.04 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

