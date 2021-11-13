Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.610-$2.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

TRMB traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. 888,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

