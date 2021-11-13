Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Sells $68,676,000.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after buying an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after buying an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 115,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.