Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 156,052 shares.The stock last traded at $128.00 and had previously closed at $126.10.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,350,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
