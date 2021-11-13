Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 156,052 shares.The stock last traded at $128.00 and had previously closed at $126.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,350,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

