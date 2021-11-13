Truist Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $75.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective upped by Truist from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

