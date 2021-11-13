Truist Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $75.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective upped by Truist from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.
NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
