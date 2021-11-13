Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.