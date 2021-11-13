Truist Securiti Weighs in on FS KKR Capital Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FSK opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,940 shares of company stock worth $412,118 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.