Truist Securiti Weighs in on ProAssurance Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ProAssurance in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of PRA opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 21.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 101.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

