Truist Securities Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $260.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

