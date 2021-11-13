TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in TTEC were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TTEC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TTEC by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,732,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

