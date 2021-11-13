TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of TTM Technologies worth $49,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

