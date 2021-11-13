Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

LON TLW opened at GBX 46.61 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.53. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 22.13 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market cap of £667.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

In related news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

