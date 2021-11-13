Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.68

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.68 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 25.90 ($0.34). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.34), with a volume of 500,448 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £30.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.62.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

