Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

