TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SMIF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 95.80 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 226,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,076. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.57.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
