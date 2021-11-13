TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SMIF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 95.80 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 226,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,076. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.57.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.