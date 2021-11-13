Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

