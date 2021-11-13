U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,132 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of U.S. Bancorp worth $276,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $271,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

USB stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

