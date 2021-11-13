U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $60.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

