Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 99,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,716,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,242,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

