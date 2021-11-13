UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.51. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.61.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

