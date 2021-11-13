UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,447 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Envestnet worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

ENV opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

