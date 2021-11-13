UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

