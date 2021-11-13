UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of UMB Financial worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,103,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,652,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $106.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $646,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

