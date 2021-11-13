UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

