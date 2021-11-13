UBS Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.83 ($6.86).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

