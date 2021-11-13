UBS Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.81. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.