Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.25 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $388.31 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,685.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $666.73 or 0.01030730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00270163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00247187 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000916 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00027809 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

