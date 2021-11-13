Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Downgraded to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on UMICY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Umicore from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

UMICY stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

