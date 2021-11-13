Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNCY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

