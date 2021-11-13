Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Unilever by 10.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 697,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,044,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 6.1% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 437,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

