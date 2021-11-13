Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $52.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.