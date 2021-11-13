Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

