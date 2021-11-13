United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 368,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,339. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Brooke Shirazi bought 69,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $220,486.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 195,852 shares of company stock worth $643,395. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of United Insurance worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

