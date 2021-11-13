United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

